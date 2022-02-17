Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

South Florida plays East Carolina in conference showdown

The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 1:22 am
1 min read
      

East Carolina Pirates (12-12, 3-9 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (7-17, 2-10 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -1; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays East Carolina in a matchup of AAC teams.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

The Bulls are 6-7 in home games. South Florida averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Pirates are 3-9 against AAC opponents. East Carolina is sixth in the AAC scoring 70.0 points per game and is shooting 40.8%.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Murphy is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Jamir Chaplin is averaging 6.7 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Vance Jackson averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Tristen Newton is shooting 37.0% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 58.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|23 2022 - FAR Supplement - DARS - DISA
2|23 Breaking Down Barriers to Collaboration
2|23 govAccess/Vision CMS: Custom Content...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

All aboard!