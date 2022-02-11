South Korea 9, ROC 5
|South Korea
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|—
|9
|ROC
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—
|5
South Korea
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 274, Team Percentage: 87.
Kim E. Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.
Kim K. Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
Kim C. Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
Kim S. Shots: 19, Points: 61, Percentage: 80.
ROC
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 262, Team Percentage: 83.
G. Arsenkina Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
E. Kuzmina Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
J. Portunova Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
A. Kovaleva Shots: 19, Points: 60, Percentage: 79.
