South Korea’s Hwang wins Olympic gold in short track

BEIJING (AP) — Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the 1,500 meters in Olympic short track speedskating on Wednesday.

Hwang stuck his skate in front in the tight finish of the 10-man final at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

Steven Dubois of Canada took silver. He crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized.

Russian skater Semen Elistratov earned bronze.

There were so many skaters in the final that six lined up on the start and the other four were in back. The pack circling the rink looked more like a relay than an individual final.

Liu Shaoang of Hungary finished fourth. His brother, Liu Shaolin Sandor, was sixth.

South Korea was well represented in the final. Besides Hwang, Lee Juneseo finished fifth and Park Janghyuk was seventh.

