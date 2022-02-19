On Air: Federal News Network program
Southampton has unlikely scorers in 2-0 EPL win over Everton

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 12:38 pm
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Stuart Armstrong and Shane Long struck rare Premier League goals as Southampton overwhelmed Everton in a 2-0 win on the south coast on Saturday.

If Armstrong was ecstatic to end a drought running from April 4 last year, Long stepped off the bench to top that sense of relief with his first touch.

The Ireland striker’s last league goal for Saints came in a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Feb. 22, 2020.

Just as Saints’ goalscorers are enjoying a resurgence, so too is Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team. Southampton extended its recent fine run to just one defeat in 11 matches in all competitions with another impressive showing.

Southampton dominated in every area of the field as James Ward-Prowse and Oriol Romeu’s mix of industry and ingenuity buffeted Everton off its stride, Kyle Walker-Peters dominated the left flank and Armando Broja was unfortunate to end the day without a goal.

The win cemented Saints in 10th spot and left Frank Lampard’s Everton floundering in 16th, puncturing the optimism generated by a 3-0 home win over Leeds on Feb. 12 in his third match in charge.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

