Southeast Missouri State hosts UT Martin following Reed’s 28-point showing

UT Martin Skyhawks (8-20, 4-12 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (12-16, 7-8 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southeast Missouri State -6.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on the UT Martin Skyhawks after Eric Reed Jr. scored 28 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 92-84 win over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Redhawks are 7-4 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State ranks sixth in the OVC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Nygal Russell averaging 5.2.

The Skyhawks have gone 4-12 against OVC opponents. UT Martin is seventh in the OVC scoring 68.7 points per game and is shooting 41.5%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Skyhawks won 84-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. K.J. Simon led the Skyhawks with 19 points, and Manny Patterson led the Redhawks with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reed is scoring 16.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Redhawks. Phillip Russell is averaging 14.1 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Koby Jeffries is averaging 6.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Skyhawks. Simon is averaging 16.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the past 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

