Southern Cal 58, Arizona St. 53

SOUTHERN CAL (19-3)

Agbonkpolo 2-8 1-2 7, Goodwin 4-8 1-2 9, Mobley 5-14 0-0 12, Ellis 6-15 7-8 21, Peterson 1-6 4-7 6, Morgan 0-1 1-3 1, Dixon-Waters 0-3 2-2 2, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-3 0-1 0, White 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-60 16-25 58.

ARIZONA ST. (6-13)

Graham 9-14 1-2 19, Lawrence 7-14 0-1 14, Gaffney 0-3 0-0 0, Heath 2-9 2-2 7, Horne 1-12 1-1 4, Jackson 1-5 0-0 2, Muhammad 0-4 2-2 2, Boakye 1-2 0-0 2, Neal 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 22-67 6-8 53.

Halftime_Southern Cal 26-24. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 6-24 (Mobley 2-4, Ellis 2-6, Agbonkpolo 2-7, Dixon-Waters 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Peterson 0-3), Arizona St. 3-21 (Heath 1-3, Neal 1-3, Horne 1-8, Gaffney 0-1, Graham 0-1, Muhammad 0-2, Jackson 0-3). Rebounds_Southern Cal 51 (Peterson 13), Arizona St. 36 (Lawrence 8). Assists_Southern Cal 8 (Ellis 3), Arizona St. 16 (Jackson 5). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 13, Arizona St. 23. A_7,246 (14,198).

