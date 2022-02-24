Trending:
Southern Cal 60, Arizona St. 58

February 24, 2022 9:45 pm
SOUTHERN CAL (12-14)

Marshall 5-13 2-5 13, Sanders 5-11 4-5 17, Akunwafo 0-1 0-0 0, Caldwell 0-6 2-2 2, Reed 7-9 1-2 17, Oliver 0-0 0-0 0, Miura 3-8 0-0 9, Perkins 0-1 0-0 0, White 0-0 2-2 2, Totals 20-49 11-16 60

ARIZONA ST. (12-12)

Gilles 4-13 3-4 11, Levings 2-9 1-2 5, Hanson 2-8 3-3 7, Loville 7-18 6-8 22, Simmons 3-9 2-2 8, Greenslade 1-4 0-0 2, Basallo 1-6 0-0 3, Erikstrup 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-67 15-19 58

Southern Cal 9 15 16 20 60
Arizona St. 14 9 17 18 58

3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 9-15 (Marshall 1-1, Sanders 3-5, Reed 2-2, Miura 3-7), Arizona St. 3-19 (Gilles 0-3, Levings 0-4, Hanson 0-3, Loville 2-3, Simmons 0-3, Basallo 1-3). Assists_Southern Cal 14 (Caldwell 5), Arizona St. 11 (Gilles 6). Fouled Out_Southern Cal Sanders. Rebounds_Southern Cal 36 (Marshall 11), Arizona St. 46 (Levings 12). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 17, Arizona St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,809.

