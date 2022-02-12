Southern Cal 70, Washington 59

SOUTHERN CAL (10-12)
Jenkins 8-15 12-13 29, Pili 2-11 0-0 4, Sanders 7-14 3-3 18, Caldwell 1-1 0-0 2, Reed 0-3 0-0 0, Akunwafo 0-2 3-4 3, Miura 1-7 0-0 3, White 0-0 1-2 1, Marshall 4-8 2-4 10, Totals 23-61 21-26 70
WASHINGTON (5-12)
Schwartz 6-17 1-2 16, Van Dyke 3-11 3-6 9, Mulkey 4-8 4-4 13, Oliver 4-6 1-3 11, Peterson 0-5 0-0 0, Watkins 1-2 0-0 2, Rees 1-4 0-0 2, Noble 0-0 4-5 4, Whitfield 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 20-55 13-20 59
|Southern Cal
|13
|10
|24
|23
|—
|70
|Washington
|11
|18
|11
|19
|—
|59
3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 3-19 (Jenkins 1-2, Pili 0-4, Sanders 1-5, Reed 0-2, Miura 1-5, Marshall 0-1), Washington 6-19 (Schwartz 3-8, Van Dyke 0-2, Mulkey 1-2, Oliver 2-3, Peterson 0-2, Rees 0-1, Whitfield 0-1). Assists_Southern Cal 7 (Pili 2), Washington 15 (Peterson 7). Fouled Out_Washington Noble. Rebounds_Southern Cal 40 (Jenkins 15), Washington 36 (Oliver 9). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 17, Washington 17. Technical Fouls_Washington Peterson 1. A_1,505.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments