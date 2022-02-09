Southern Cal 74, Pacific 68

PACIFIC (7-15)
A.Anderson 8-18 4-5 22, Bailey 2-6 2-2 8, Blake 6-11 0-0 12, Crockrell 3-6 0-0 6, Wilson-Rouse 4-9 1-1 11, Avdalovic 2-6 0-0 5, Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Freeman 1-3 0-0 2, Byers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 7-8 68.
SOUTHERN CAL (20-4)
Agbonkpolo 1-7 4-4 6, Goodwin 6-10 0-4 12, Ellis 3-9 5-6 13, Peterson 5-8 2-2 12, White 1-5 0-0 2, E.Anderson 3-6 1-1 7, Dixon-Waters 1-3 6-6 9, Morgan 1-1 0-0 2, Hornery 3-4 0-0 9, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-55 18-23 74.
Halftime_Pacific 30-22. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 7-25 (Bailey 2-4, Wilson-Rouse 2-5, A.Anderson 2-6, Avdalovic 1-5, Bell 0-1, Byers 0-1, Blake 0-3), Southern Cal 6-18 (Hornery 3-4, Ellis 2-4, Dixon-Waters 1-2, E.Anderson 0-1, Peterson 0-1, White 0-2, Agbonkpolo 0-4). Rebounds_Pacific 35 (A.Anderson 9), Southern Cal 27 (Goodwin, Hornery 6). Assists_Pacific 13 (Crockrell 4), Southern Cal 15 (Peterson 8). Total Fouls_Pacific 18, Southern Cal 9.
