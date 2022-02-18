Trending:
Southern Cal 79, Washington 69

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 1:40 am
WASHINGTON (13-11)

Matthews 6-15 5-7 20, Roberts 1-3 0-0 2, Bey 1-4 0-1 3, Brown 7-18 9-12 23, Fuller 3-8 0-0 6, Bajema 1-7 5-5 8, Wilson 3-4 0-0 7, Lundeen 0-1 0-0 0, Penn 0-0 0-0 0, Sorn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 19-25 69.

SOUTHERN CAL (22-4)

Agbonkpolo 1-3 0-0 3, Goodwin 11-14 2-5 24, Mobley 4-9 4-5 12, Ellis 3-10 0-0 9, Peterson 6-11 0-1 14, Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, White 2-4 5-6 9, Dixon-Waters 2-6 0-0 6, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Hornery 0-2 0-0 0, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Coulibaly 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 11-17 79.

Halftime_Southern Cal 42-25. 3-Point Goals_Washington 6-16 (Matthews 3-6, Wilson 1-1, Bajema 1-2, Bey 1-4, Fuller 0-1, Brown 0-2), Southern Cal 8-20 (Ellis 3-6, Dixon-Waters 2-4, Peterson 2-5, Agbonkpolo 1-2, Hornery 0-1, Mobley 0-1, White 0-1). Fouled Out_Fuller, Dixon-Waters. Rebounds_Washington 34 (Roberts 10), Southern Cal 36 (Goodwin 9). Assists_Washington 10 (Brown 6), Southern Cal 28 (Mobley 8). Total Fouls_Washington 15, Southern Cal 19.

