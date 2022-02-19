Trending:
Southern Cal 83, Utah 62

February 19, 2022 12:54 am
UTAH (15-9)

Rees 1-2 0-0 2, Young 1-7 4-4 7, Gylten 0-5 0-0 0, Kneepkens 3-9 6-6 15, McQueen 2-7 1-1 6, McFarland 1-4 1-2 3, Jackson 2-6 0-1 4, Maxwell 2-6 4-4 10, Palmer 2-7 1-2 6, Vieira 1-5 7-8 9, Totals 15-58 24-28 62

SOUTHERN CAL (11-13)

Jenkins 3-6 6-8 12, Pili 1-4 0-0 2, Sanders 8-19 5-5 24, Caldwell 1-3 0-0 2, Reed 0-1 0-0 0, Akunwafo 2-2 2-2 6, Miura 4-6 0-0 12, Otto 0-0 0-0 0, Perkins 1-3 0-0 3, White 1-2 1-2 4, Marshall 9-15 0-0 18, Totals 30-61 14-17 83

Utah 16 4 18 24 62
Southern Cal 16 26 28 13 83

3-Point Goals_Utah 8-30 (Rees 0-1, Young 1-4, Gylten 0-2, Kneepkens 3-6, McQueen 1-3, Jackson 0-2, Maxwell 2-6, Palmer 1-4, Vieira 0-2), Southern Cal 9-24 (Pili 0-2, Sanders 3-8, Caldwell 0-1, Reed 0-1, Miura 4-6, Perkins 1-3, White 1-1, Marshall 0-2). Assists_Utah 8 (Jackson 2, Kneepkens 2, Vieira 2, Young 2), Southern Cal 19 (Caldwell 4, Marshall 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 36 (Jackson 5, McFarland 5), Southern Cal 38 (Marshall 10). Total Fouls_Utah 16, Southern Cal 25. Technical Fouls_Utah Young 1, Team 1. A_689.

