Southern Cal 94, Oregon St. 91, 2OT

SOUTHERN CAL (24-4)
Agbonkpolo 6-12 3-4 16, Goodwin 3-7 0-1 6, Mobley 7-17 5-5 19, Anderson 5-10 0-0 12, Peterson 6-15 8-8 23, Dixon-Waters 4-10 5-6 14, K.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan 2-2 0-1 4, Hornery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-74 21-25 94.
OREGON ST. (3-23)
Calloo 4-8 1-2 12, Taylor 5-8 1-2 11, Silva 2-4 4-6 8, Davis 14-24 2-3 31, Lucas 5-9 3-4 18, Alatishe 3-8 1-5 7, Akanno 1-2 0-0 2, Rand 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 35-65 12-22 91.
Halftime_Southern Cal 40-33. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 7-22 (Peterson 3-6, Anderson 2-4, Dixon-Waters 1-3, Agbonkpolo 1-5, Mobley 0-4), Oregon St. 9-18 (Lucas 5-6, Calloo 3-4, Davis 1-5, Taylor 0-1, Alatishe 0-2). Fouled Out_Calloo. Rebounds_Southern Cal 40 (Mobley, Peterson 10), Oregon St. 30 (Silva 7). Assists_Southern Cal 13 (Anderson 6), Oregon St. 13 (Davis 7). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 20, Oregon St. 24.
