Southern Miss hosts UTEP after Boum’s 28-point outing

UTEP Miners (14-10, 8-5 C-USA) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-18, 1-11 C-USA)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP visits the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Souley Boum scored 28 points in UTEP’s 63-60 win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Golden Eagles are 3-7 in home games. Southern Miss is 4-18 against opponents over .500.

The Miners have gone 8-5 against C-USA opponents. UTEP is eighth in C-USA shooting 35.3% from downtown. Cam Clardy leads the Miners shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Miners won the last matchup 87-54 on Jan. 9. Jamal Bieniemy scored 19 points to help lead the Miners to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walyn Napper is averaging 4.6 points and four assists for the Golden Eagles. Tyler Stevenson is averaging 15 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Boum is averaging 19.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Miners. Bieniemy is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 1-9, averaging 63.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Miners: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

