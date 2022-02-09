Southern Miss visits UAB after Walker’s 42-point outing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-16, 1-8 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (18-5, 8-2 C-USA)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Jordan Walker scored 42 points in UAB’s 97-75 victory against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Blazers are 13-0 on their home court. UAB ranks fourth in C-USA with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Jemison averaging 4.5.

The Golden Eagles are 1-8 in C-USA play. Southern Miss averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when winning the turnover battle.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is shooting 41.9% and averaging 19.4 points for the Blazers. Michael Ertel is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

Tyler Stevenson is shooting 51.4% and averaging 14.5 points for the Golden Eagles. Jaron Pierre, Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

