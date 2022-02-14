Southern U. 70, Texas Southern 58

SOUTHERN U. (15-10)
Lyons 7-9 2-2 18, Williams 2-6 1-3 5, Parker 0-2 0-0 0, Byrd 0-7 4-4 4, Saddler 6-9 0-0 12, Whitley 3-8 0-0 9, Sears 4-6 4-4 12, Brooks 1-3 1-2 4, Ewing 0-3 0-0 0, Holliday 2-3 0-1 5, Rollins 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-56 13-18 70.
TEXAS SOUTHERN (11-11)
Hopkins 3-6 2-2 10, Rasas 0-1 0-0 0, Gresham 2-3 1-2 5, Etienne 3-11 0-1 8, Gilliam 1-8 2-2 5, Walker 3-4 6-7 12, Nicholas 6-9 2-4 14, Lawson 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-5 4-4 4, Henry 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-50 17-22 58.
Halftime_Southern U. 39-36. 3-Point Goals_Southern U. 7-18 (Whitley 3-7, Lyons 2-3, Holliday 1-1, Brooks 1-2, Ewing 0-1, Saddler 0-1, Williams 0-1, Byrd 0-2), Texas Southern 5-23 (Hopkins 2-3, Etienne 2-9, Gilliam 1-5, Rasas 0-1, Henry 0-2, Jones 0-3). Fouled Out_Sears, Holliday, Nicholas. Rebounds_Southern U. 23 (Sears 5), Texas Southern 35 (Gilliam 7). Assists_Southern U. 9 (Saddler 5), Texas Southern 12 (Etienne 4). Total Fouls_Southern U. 23, Texas Southern 20. A_3,187 (8,100).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments