Southern U. 73, Alabama A&M 64

ALABAMA A&M (5-15)

J.Johnson 8-14 3-7 19, M.Parker 1-2 1-3 3, Hicks 10-18 1-1 25, Tucker 2-6 4-4 8, D.Smith 0-2 2-5 2, Cortez 0-2 1-2 1, J.Smith 2-5 0-0 4, Lawal 1-1 0-0 2, E.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 12-22 72.

SOUTHERN U. (13-9)

Lyons 1-3 2-2 5, T.Williams 4-8 4-4 12, K.Parker 0-0 1-4 1, Byrd 2-2 6-8 11, Saddler 1-7 1-5 3, Rollins 5-11 0-0 11, Whitley 5-11 0-0 14, Brooks 1-4 0-0 3, Ewing 1-1 5-6 7, D.Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Holliday 1-2 1-3 3. Totals 22-51 21-34 73.

Halftime_Southern U. 41-30. 3-Point Goals_Alabama A&M 4-17 (Hicks 4-10, Cortez 0-1, J.Johnson 0-1, D.Smith 0-1, J.Smith 0-1, Tucker 0-3), Southern U. 8-25 (Whitley 4-9, Byrd 1-1, Lyons 1-2, Brooks 1-4, Rollins 1-7, T.Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Tucker, Lyons. Rebounds_Alabama A&M 33 (J.Johnson 10), Southern U. 33 (T.Williams 9). Assists_Alabama A&M 12 (Tucker 5), Southern U. 18 (Byrd 6). Total Fouls_Alabama A&M 23, Southern U. 21. A_4,155 (7,500).

