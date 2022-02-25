On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Spain’s Ramos-Viñolas reaches Chile Open semifinals

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 9:04 pm
< a min read
      

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Second-seeded Albert Ramos-Viñolas of Spain advanced on Friday to the semifinals of the Chile Open after beating Argentina’s Facundo Bagnis 7-5, 6-2 to reach the final four of the clay-court tournament.

Ramos-Viñolas, ranked No. 31, will face another Argentinian in the next round, Sebastián Báez, who earlier on Friday won 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 against Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro.

The other semifinal will feature home-crowd favorite Alejandro Tabilo of Chile against Spain’s Pedro Martinez, the fourth-seeded player in the tournament.

Tabilo, who on Thursday eliminated top-seeded Cristian Garin, also of Chile, continued his winning streak with a 6-1, 6-4 win over sixth-seeded Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

Spain’s Martinez overcame Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-2.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|4 USAG Wiesbaden/Clay Kaserne Technology...
3|4 Seattle Cyber Security Summit
3|4 Cohesion out of Chaos: Understanding...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!