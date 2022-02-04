On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sparks, Bumbalough carry Ball St. over Toledo 93-83

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 11:39 pm
< a min read
      

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Payton Sparks had 18 points as Ball State got past Toledo 93-83 on Friday night.

Luke Bumbalough added 17 points, Tyler Cochran scored 15 and Demarius Jacobs had 15 for the Cardinals(11-11, 6-5 Mid-American Conference).

Ryan Rollins had 22 points for the Rockets (18-5, 10-2), whose nine-game win streak came to an end. Setric Millner Jr. added 21 points. JT Shumate had 12 points.

The Cardinals leveled the season series against the Rockets. Toledo defeated Ball State 83-70 on Jan. 18.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|11 Caffeine and Collaboration: Agile...
2|11 AWS Technical Essentials Day for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers board a C-17 aircraft as they deploy to Europe