Spear leads Robert Morris against IUPUI after 23-point showing

Robert Morris Colonials (5-16, 3-10 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (2-17, 0-9 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris faces the IUPUI Jaguars after Kahliel Spear scored 23 points in Robert Morris’ 80-75 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Jaguars are 2-8 in home games. IUPUI is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Colonials are 3-10 in conference games. Robert Morris is ninth in the Horizon with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Spear averaging 5.3.

The Jaguars and Colonials face off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Maxwell is averaging 10.9 points for the Jaguars. Bakari LaStrap is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Spear is shooting 52.8% and averaging 13.2 points for the Colonials. Michael Green III is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 51.6 points, 24.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Colonials: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

