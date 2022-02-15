Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Spears leads Duquesne against George Washington after 20-point performance

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 2:02 am
< a min read
      

George Washington Colonials (9-14, 5-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (6-17, 1-10 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays the George Washington Colonials after Amir “Primo” Spears scored 20 points in Duquesne’s 72-61 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Dukes are 3-8 in home games. Duquesne allows 71.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The Colonials have gone 5-6 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is 4-12 against opponents over .500.

The Dukes and Colonials meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spears is shooting 36.5% and averaging 11.7 points for the Dukes. Kevin Easley Jr. is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Brayon Freeman is averaging nine points and 3.3 assists for the Colonials. James Bishop is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 0-10, averaging 58.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|21 2022 Cyberspace Symposium
2|21 AWS Certification Q&A Session
2|21 Implementing Change Management: Common...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Celebrating Lincoln's Birthday