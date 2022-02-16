Spears leads Duquesne against George Washington after 20-point showing

George Washington Colonials (9-14, 5-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (6-17, 1-10 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duquesne -4.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts the George Washington Colonials after Amir “Primo” Spears scored 20 points in Duquesne’s 72-61 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Dukes are 3-8 in home games. Duquesne ranks second in the A-10 with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Tre Williams averaging 2.5.

The Colonials have gone 5-6 against A-10 opponents. George Washington allows 72.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The Dukes and Colonials meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spears is averaging 11.7 points for the Dukes. Kevin Easley Jr. is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

James Bishop is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 17.7 points. Joe Bamisile is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 0-10, averaging 58.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.