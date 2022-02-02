Trending:
Spencer scores 19 to lift Loyola (Md.) past Army 61-57

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 10:23 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Cam Spencer had 19 points and nine rebounds as Loyola (Md.) narrowly defeated Army 61-57 on Wednesday night.

Jaylin Andrews had 16 points for Loyola (Md.) (13-9, 7-4 Patriot League). Kenneth Jones added 14 points. Golden Dike had seven rebounds.

Jalen Rucker had 22 points for the Black Knights (13-10, 7-4). Josh Caldwell added 10 points. Charlie Peterson had seven rebounds.

Army defeated Loyola (Md.) 77-74 on Jan. 1.

