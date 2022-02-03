Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press
February 3, 2022 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 34 26 5 1 2 55 132 79
Huntsville 34 25 7 1 1 54 117 75
Peoria 30 21 5 1 3 46 113 67
Fayetteville 33 22 10 1 0 45 106 81
Quad City 33 18 8 3 4 43 111 92
Roanoke 31 16 10 2 3 38 99 78
Pensacola 31 15 11 4 1 35 107 96
Evansville 32 16 16 0 0 32 81 86
Birmingham 34 9 21 4 0 22 83 127
Macon 33 6 25 1 1 14 66 149
Vermilion County 29 3 23 3 0 9 45 130

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 2

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Birmingham 7, Knoxville 4

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
2|10 Ask Me Anything: HUSTLE Defense...
2|10 "Wraparound the Clock" -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard petty officer learns how to dive in cold water