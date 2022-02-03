SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Knoxville 34 26 5 1 2 55 132 79 Huntsville 34 25 7 1 1 54 117 75 Peoria 30 21 5 1 3 46 113 67 Fayetteville 33 22 10 1 0 45 106 81 Quad City 33 18 8 3 4 43 111 92 Roanoke 31 16 10 2 3 38 99 78 Pensacola 31 15 11 4 1 35 107 96 Evansville 32 16 16 0 0 32 81 86 Birmingham 34 9 21 4 0 22 83 127 Macon 33 6 25 1 1 14 66 149 Vermilion County 29 3 23 3 0 9 45 130

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 2

Birmingham 7, Knoxville 4

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

