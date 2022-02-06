SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 36 27 7 1 1 58 124 79 Knoxville 36 26 7 1 2 55 136 89 Peoria 32 23 5 1 3 50 120 69 Fayetteville 34 23 10 1 0 47 109 82 Quad City 35 19 8 4 4 46 116 96 Roanoke 33 17 11 2 3 40 105 82 Pensacola 33 17 11 4 1 39 117 103 Evansville 34 17 17 0 0 34 90 90 Birmingham 35 9 22 4 0 22 84 129 Macon 35 6 26 1 2 15 73 159 Vermilion County 31 3 25 3 0 9 46 142

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 5, Knoxville 1

Evansville 7, Vermilion County 0

Huntsville 2, Birmingham 1

Pensacola 5, Macon 4

Peoria 2, Quad City 1

Sunday’s Games

Peoria at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

