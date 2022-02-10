On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 36 27 7 1 1 58 124 79
Knoxville 36 26 7 1 2 55 136 89
Peoria 33 23 5 2 3 51 122 72
Quad City 36 20 8 4 4 48 119 98
Fayetteville 34 23 10 1 0 47 109 82
Roanoke 33 17 11 2 3 40 105 82
Pensacola 33 17 11 4 1 39 117 103
Evansville 36 19 17 0 0 38 102 93
Birmingham 35 9 22 4 0 22 84 129
Macon 35 6 26 1 2 15 73 159
Vermilion County 33 3 27 3 0 9 49 154

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville 10, Vermilion County 2

Thursday’s Games

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

