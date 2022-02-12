SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 37 28 7 1 1 60 127 81 Knoxville 38 27 8 1 2 57 142 93 Peoria 35 24 5 2 4 54 127 77 Quad City 37 21 8 4 4 50 125 100 Fayetteville 35 24 10 1 0 49 116 84 Roanoke 34 17 12 2 3 40 107 89 Pensacola 34 17 12 4 1 39 118 107 Evansville 37 19 17 1 0 39 103 95 Birmingham 36 10 22 4 0 24 86 130 Macon 35 6 26 1 2 15 73 159 Vermilion County 34 3 28 3 0 9 51 160

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 7, Roanoke 2

Birmingham 2, Evansville 1

Huntsville 3, Peoria 2

Quad City 6, Vermilion County 2

Knoxville 4, Pensacola 1

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.