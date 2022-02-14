On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press
February 14, 2022 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 38 28 8 1 1 60 127 84
Knoxville 39 28 8 1 2 59 144 94
Peoria 36 25 5 2 4 56 130 77
Quad City 38 22 8 4 4 52 129 103
Fayetteville 36 25 10 1 0 51 121 88
Roanoke 35 17 13 2 3 40 111 94
Pensacola 35 17 13 4 1 39 119 109
Evansville 38 19 18 1 0 39 104 98
Birmingham 37 11 22 4 0 26 89 131
Macon 35 6 26 1 2 15 73 159
Vermilion County 35 3 28 4 0 10 54 164

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

Volley for serve!