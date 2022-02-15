SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|38
|28
|8
|1
|1
|60
|127
|84
|Knoxville
|39
|28
|8
|1
|2
|59
|144
|94
|Peoria
|36
|25
|5
|2
|4
|56
|130
|77
|Quad City
|38
|22
|8
|4
|4
|52
|129
|103
|Fayetteville
|36
|25
|10
|1
|0
|51
|121
|88
|Roanoke
|35
|17
|13
|2
|3
|40
|111
|94
|Pensacola
|35
|17
|13
|4
|1
|39
|119
|109
|Evansville
|38
|19
|18
|1
|0
|39
|104
|98
|Birmingham
|37
|11
|22
|4
|0
|26
|89
|131
|Macon
|35
|6
|26
|1
|2
|15
|73
|159
|Vermilion County
|35
|3
|28
|4
|0
|10
|54
|164
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
