SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|40
|29
|8
|1
|2
|61
|150
|95
|Huntsville
|38
|28
|8
|1
|1
|60
|127
|84
|Peoria
|36
|25
|5
|2
|4
|56
|130
|77
|Fayetteville
|37
|26
|10
|1
|0
|53
|127
|90
|Quad City
|38
|22
|8
|4
|4
|52
|129
|103
|Pensacola
|36
|18
|13
|4
|1
|41
|126
|113
|Roanoke
|36
|17
|14
|2
|3
|40
|115
|101
|Evansville
|38
|19
|18
|1
|0
|39
|104
|98
|Birmingham
|37
|11
|22
|4
|0
|26
|89
|131
|Macon
|37
|6
|28
|1
|2
|15
|76
|171
|Vermilion County
|35
|3
|28
|4
|0
|10
|54
|164
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Knoxville 6, Macon 1
Friday’s Games
Pensacola 7, Roanoke 4
Fayetteville 6, Macon 2
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 3 p.m.
Pensacola at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
