SPHL Glance

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 40 29 8 1 2 61 150 95
Huntsville 38 28 8 1 1 60 127 84
Peoria 36 25 5 2 4 56 130 77
Fayetteville 37 26 10 1 0 53 127 90
Quad City 38 22 8 4 4 52 129 103
Pensacola 36 18 13 4 1 41 126 113
Roanoke 36 17 14 2 3 40 115 101
Evansville 38 19 18 1 0 39 104 98
Birmingham 37 11 22 4 0 26 89 131
Macon 37 6 28 1 2 15 76 171
Vermilion County 35 3 28 4 0 10 54 164

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville 6, Macon 1

Friday’s Games

Pensacola 7, Roanoke 4

Fayetteville 6, Macon 2

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 3 p.m.

Pensacola at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

