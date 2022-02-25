SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|42
|30
|8
|2
|2
|64
|155
|99
|Peoria
|40
|28
|5
|3
|4
|63
|143
|83
|Huntsville
|40
|29
|9
|1
|1
|62
|132
|89
|Quad City
|41
|24
|9
|4
|4
|56
|139
|113
|Fayetteville
|39
|27
|11
|1
|0
|55
|131
|95
|Pensacola
|38
|19
|14
|4
|1
|43
|132
|122
|Roanoke
|38
|18
|14
|3
|3
|43
|124
|107
|Evansville
|41
|20
|20
|1
|0
|41
|116
|109
|Birmingham
|40
|13
|23
|4
|0
|30
|99
|139
|Macon
|38
|6
|29
|1
|2
|15
|79
|176
|Vermilion County
|39
|4
|30
|5
|0
|13
|61
|179
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Vermilion County 2, Peoria 1
Friday’s Games
Quad City at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Huntsville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Quad City at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Quad City at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Vermilion County at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
