On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 42 30 8 2 2 64 155 99
Peoria 40 28 5 3 4 63 143 83
Huntsville 40 29 9 1 1 62 132 89
Quad City 41 24 9 4 4 56 139 113
Fayetteville 39 27 11 1 0 55 131 95
Pensacola 38 19 14 4 1 43 132 122
Roanoke 38 18 14 3 3 43 124 107
Evansville 41 20 20 1 0 41 116 109
Birmingham 40 13 23 4 0 30 99 139
Macon 38 6 29 1 2 15 79 176
Vermilion County 39 4 30 5 0 13 61 179

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Vermilion County 2, Peoria 1

Friday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

Huntsville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!