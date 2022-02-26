SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|43
|31
|8
|2
|2
|66
|160
|103
|Huntsville
|41
|30
|9
|1
|1
|64
|137
|89
|Peoria
|41
|28
|6
|3
|4
|63
|145
|88
|Quad City
|42
|25
|9
|4
|4
|58
|142
|114
|Fayetteville
|40
|27
|12
|1
|0
|55
|132
|98
|Pensacola
|39
|20
|14
|4
|1
|45
|136
|124
|Roanoke
|39
|18
|15
|3
|3
|43
|128
|112
|Evansville
|42
|21
|20
|1
|0
|43
|121
|111
|Birmingham
|41
|13
|24
|4
|0
|30
|101
|143
|Macon
|39
|6
|30
|1
|2
|15
|79
|181
|Vermilion County
|39
|4
|30
|5
|0
|13
|61
|179
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Quad City 3, Fayetteville 1
Huntsville 5, Macon 0
Knoxville 5, Roanoke 4
Evansville 5, Peoria 2
Pensacola 4, Birmingham 2
Saturday’s Games
Quad City at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Quad City at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Vermilion County at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Vermilion County at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
