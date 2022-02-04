|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Memphis
|9
|(227.5)
|at
|ORLANDO
|at CHARLOTTE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Miami
|Phoenix
|7½
|(223)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at LA LAKERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|York
|at SACRAMENTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at PORTLAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|LA Rams
|4
|4
|(48½)
|at
|CINCINNATI
