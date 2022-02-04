FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Memphis 9 (227.5) at ORLANDO at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Miami Phoenix 7½ (223) at WASHINGTON at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) New York at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Milwaukee NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Rams 4 4 (48½) at CINCINNATI

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.