The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 7:35 pm
College Basketball
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at XAVIER UConn
Wright State at MILWAUKEE
at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 1 Detroit Mercy
Oakland 6 at ROBERT MORRIS
at AKRON Kent State
Northern Kentucky at GREEN BAY
at UTAH STATE 12½ Nevada
at SAINT LOUIS Saint Bonaventure
Iona at SIENA
at COLORADO STATE 6 Fresno State
at BOISE STATE 8 UNLV
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA 11½ (OFF) Oklahoma City
Charlotte (OFF) at DETROIT
at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Cleveland
at ATLANTA 7 (232) San Antonio
at BOSTON (217½) Denver
at CHICAGO (240½) Minnesota
at UTAH OFF (OFF) Orlando
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
LA Rams 4 4 (48½) at CINCINNATI
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at DALLAS -140 Winnipeg +116
at EDMONTON -144 N.Y Islanders +120
Tampa Bay -285 at ARIZONA +230
at ANAHEIM -160 Seattle +132

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

