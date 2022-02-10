|College Basketball
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at XAVIER
|1½
|UConn
|Wright State
|7½
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|at YOUNGSTOWN STATE
|1
|Detroit
|Mercy
|Oakland
|6
|at
|ROBERT
|MORRIS
|at AKRON
|3½
|Kent
|State
|Northern Kentucky
|5½
|at
|GREEN
|BAY
|at UTAH STATE
|12½
|Nevada
|at SAINT LOUIS
|6½
|Saint
|Bonaventure
|Iona
|8½
|at
|SIENA
|at COLORADO STATE
|6
|Fresno
|State
|at BOISE STATE
|8
|UNLV
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|11½
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma
|City
|Charlotte
|6½
|(OFF)
|at
|DETROIT
|at INDIANA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|at ATLANTA
|7
|(232)
|San
|Antonio
|at BOSTON
|3½
|(217½)
|Denver
|at CHICAGO
|3½
|(240½)
|Minnesota
|at UTAH
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|LA Rams
|4
|4
|(48½)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at DALLAS
|-140
|Winnipeg
|+116
|at EDMONTON
|-144
|N.Y
|Islanders
|+120
|Tampa Bay
|-285
|at
|ARIZONA
|+230
|at ANAHEIM
|-160
|Seattle
|+132
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments