College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Creighton 5 at GEORGETOWN at UMASS 2 Saint Joseph’s at AUBURN 13½ Texas A&M at ALABAMA 4½ Arkansas at BAYLOR 5½ Texas at FARIFIELD 2½ Niagara at INDIANA ST. 2½ Illinois St. at VILLANOVA 9½ Seton Hall at KANSS 10½ Oklahoma at COASTAL CAROLINA 5 Georgia Southern at DREXEL 7½ Northeastern at TOWSON 11½ Elon Yale 13 at COLUMBIA at CORNELL 2 Brown South Carolina 2½ at GEORGIA at PENNSYLVANIA 4 Harvard at BUFFALO 11½ Ball State at FURMAN 4½ Chattanooga at NORTH CAROLINA 8 Florida St. Davidson 2 at RHODE ISLAND at DAYTON 14½ George Washington at WISCONSIN 8½ Rutgers at OKLAHOMA STATE 3½ West Virginia at MONTANA ST. 13½ Northern Arizona at TULANE 4 Temple at CLEVELAND ST. 21½ IUPUI at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 5 Texas-Arlington Texas St. 4 at LOUISIANA-MONROE North Texas 5½ at RICE at W. ILLINOIS 13½ N. Dakota Sam Houston 10½ at CHICAGO STATE NC State 1 at PITTSBURGH at WAKE FOREST 7 Miami at MICHIGAN ST. 4½ Indiana Ohio 9½ at E. MICHGIAN at MIAMI (OHIO) 1½ Bowling Green at HOUSTON 9½ Memphis at VMI 9 The Citadel at APPALACHIAN STATE 1 Georgia St. at JAMES MADISON 12 William & Mary at KENTUCKY 11½ Florida Murray State 3½ at MOREHEAD ST. at ETSU 5 Samford at VIRGINIA 9 Georgia Tech at GEORGE MASON 1½ VCU at MISSOURI ST. 11½ Valparaiso at IOWA ST. 4½ Kansas State at TEXAS TECH 10½ TCU S. Utah 7 at SACRAMENTO ST. S. Dakota 2½ at DENVER New Mexico St. 1½ at UTAH VALLEY at PRINCETON 7 Dartmouth W. Kentucky 10½ at UTSA at OREGON 13 California at SEATTLE 17½ Lamar UC Riverside 3½ at UC-SAN DIEGO Marquette 4½ at BUTLER Toledo 13 at N. ILLINOIS UT-Martin 6 at E. ILLINOIS Tennessee Tech 1 at SIU EDWARDSVILLE at TROY 14 UALR at AUSTIN PEAY 4 Tennessee St. Belmont 13 at SE MISSOURI ST. at E. WASHINGTON 12 Idaho State Weber St. 10½ at IDAHO Duke 13½ at BOSTON COLLEGE at S. DAKOTA ST 25½ Omaha at TENNESSEE 13½ Vanderbilt at MICHIGAN 2 Ohio St. at VIRGINIA TECH 6 Syracuse San Francisco 1 at SANTA CLARA at RICHMOND 13 La Salle Arizona 15½ at WASHINGTON SMU 6½ at EAST CAROLINA at DELAWARE 1 Hofstra at PROVIDENCE 8½ DePaul at UNC-WILMINGTON 1½ Cleveland State at MARIST 9½ Canisius at FORT WAYNE 5 UIC at S. ALABAMA 6½ Arkansas St. at CLEMSON 3 Notre Dame at LSU 8½ Mississippi St at SIU EDWARDSVILLE 12½ Evansville at SAN DIEGO 8 Pacific at SAN DIEGO ST. 18½ Air Force at ORAL ROBERTS 8½ Kansas City Cincinnati 4 at TULSA at WICHITA ST. 14½ South Florida at COLORADO 5 Utah at MINNESOTA 1½ Penn St. at MONTANA 6 Portland St. Wyoming 14½ at SAN JOSE ST. Grand Canyon 9½ at DIXIE STATE BYU 14½ at PEPPERDINE at PORTLAND 1½ Loyola Marymount at GONZAGA 15½ Saint Mary’s (Cal) at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 7½ Texas Rio Grande Valley UC Santa Barbara 8½ at CAL POLY UCLA 2 at USC at WASHINGTON ST. 12½ Arizona St. at CS BAKERSFIELD 7 CS Northridge Stanford 5 at OREGON STATE NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) New York Memphis 6 (234½) at CHARLOTTE at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Sacramento at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) San Antonio at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Cleveland at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Denver Brooklyn 4½ (218½) at MIAMI at CHICAGO 12½ (220) Oklahoma City at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) LA Lakers at DALLAS 6 (215) LA Clippers at PHOENIX 15½ (225) Orlando NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Rams 4 4 (48½) at CINCINNATI NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at DETROIT -138 Philadelphia +115 Boston -225 at OTTAWA +184 Columbus -120 at MONTREAL +100 Toronto -154 at VANCOUVER +128 at NASHVILLE -166 Winnipeg +138 at MINNESOTA -118 Carolina -102 at ST. LOUIS -210 Chicago +172 at CALGARY -160 N.Y Islanders +132

