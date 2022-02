College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TOLEDO 8 Kent State Akron 9½ at WESTERN MICHIGAN Michigan State 2½ at PENN STATE at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 1 Eastern Michigan at TEXAS A&M 1 Florida Memphis 3½ at CINCINNATI at OHIO 11½ Miami (OH) at BALL STATE 10 Northern Illinois Tulane 4 at SOUTH FLORIDA Hofstra 6 at ELON at FLORIDA STATE 1 Clemson at OLE MISS 4 South Carolina Buffalo 4½ at BOWLING GREEN VCU 6 at FORDHAM at DUKE 11 Wake Forest Texas 1½ at OKLAHOMA at MISSOURI STATE 12 Indiana State at GEORGIA TECH 1½ NC State Northern Iowa 3½ at ILLINOIS STATE Villanova 4 at PROVIDENCE at OHIO STATE 13 Minnesota at DEPAUL 3½ Butler Wyoming 4½ at NEW MEXICO Colorado 4 at OREGON STATE Arkansas 6½ at MISSOURI at TENNESSEE 2 Kentucky at TCU 4 Iowa State at INDIANA 3 Wisconsin UC Irvine 5½ at UCSD at SAN DIEGO STATE 3½ Utah State at NEVADA 15 San Jose State NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Cleveland at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Boston at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Dallas at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Memphis at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Charlotte at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Indiana at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) LA Clippers FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PITTSBURGH -280 Philadelphia +225 St. Louis -188 at OTTAWA +155 at N.Y RANGERS -146 Boston +122 New York -182 at BUFFALO +150 Tampa Bay -255 at NEW JERSEY +205 at NASHVILLE -137 Washington +114 at CALGARY -235 Columbus +190 at COLORADO -230 Dallas +188 at LOS ANGELES -140 Edmonton +116

