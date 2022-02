College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TOLEDO 8 Kent State Akron 9½ at WESTERN MICHIGAN Michigan State 2½ at PENN STATE at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 1 Eastern Michigan at TEXAS A&M 1 Florida Memphis 3½ at CINCINNATI at OHIO 11½ Miami (OH) at BALL STATE 10 Northern Illinois Tulane 4 at SOUTH FLORIDA Hofstra 6 at ELON at FLORIDA STATE 1 Clemson at OLE MISS 4 South Carolina Buffalo 4½ at BOWLING GREEN VCU 6 at FORDHAM at DUKE 11 Wake Forest Texas 1½ at OKLAHOMA at MISSOURI STATE 12 Indiana State at GEORGIA TECH 1½ NC State Northern Iowa 3½ at ILLINOIS STATE Villanova 4 at PROVIDENCE at OHIO STATE 13 Minnesota at DEPAUL 3½ Butler Wyoming 4½ at NEW MEXICO Colorado 4 at OREGON STATE Arkansas 6½ at MISSOURI at TENNESSEE 2 Kentucky at TCU 4 Iowa State at INDIANA 3 Wisconsin UC Irvine 5½ at UCSD at SAN DIEGO STATE 3½ Utah State at NEVADA 15 San Jose State NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 1 (221½) at ATLANTA Boston 1 (211½) at PHILADELPHIA at MIAMI 5½ (211½) Dallas Memphis 6 (227½) at NEW ORLEANS at MINNESOTA 7 (244) Charlotte at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Indiana at PHOENIX 12½ (222) LA Clippers NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PITTSBURGH -280 Philadelphia +225 St. Louis -188 at OTTAWA +155 at N.Y RANGERS -146 Boston +122 New York -182 at BUFFALO +150 Tampa Bay -255 at NEW JERSEY +205 at NASHVILLE -137 Washington +114 at CALGARY -235 Columbus +190 at COLORADO -230 Dallas +188 at LOS ANGELES -140 Edmonton +116

