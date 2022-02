College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at FAIRFIELD 5½ Manhattan at XAVIER 8½ Saint John’s (NY) at SAINT BONAVENTURE 11 UMass Furman 13 at WESTERN CAROLINA at LSU 17½ Georgia Miami 1½ at LOUISVILLE Wofford 4½ at CITADEL at NOTRE DAME 10½ Boston College at ALABAMA 5½ Mississippi State at MERCER 3 East Tennessee State George Mason 2 at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) at SFA 19½ Chicago State at DUQUESNE 4½ George Washington at DRAKE 16 Evansville at SAINT LOUIS 14 La Salle Utah Valley 1½ at TARLETON STATE Loyola Chicago 9½ at VALPARAISO at NORTH CAROLINA 13½ Pittsburgh Seattle U 6½ at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY at MARQUETTE 13 Georgetown Purdue 5 at NORTHWESTERN SMU 4 at TEMPLE at AUBURN 14 Vanderbilt Morehead State 10 at UT MARTIN at TEXAS TECH 1½ Baylor Boise State 10½ at AIR FORCE Grand Canyon 3½ at CAL BAPTIST at FRESNO STATE 6 UNLV Gonzaga 29½ at PEPPERDINE NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Atlanta at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Washington at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Detroit at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Brooklyn at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Toronto at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) San Antonio at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Sacramento at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Portland at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Houston at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Denver at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Utah NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Minnesota -152 at WINNIPEG +126 at CAROLINA -120 Florida +100 at CALGARY -178 Anaheim +146 at LAS VEGAS -122 Colorado +102

