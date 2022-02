College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at PENN STATE 6 Minnesota Buffalo 9 at EASTERN MICHIGAN Towson 3 at UNC WILMINGTON at APPALACHIAN STATE 4 Troy North Texas 2 at FLORIDA ATLANTIC at CHARLESTON (SC) 6 JMU at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 4½ UIC at CHATTANOOGA 10½ UNC Greensboro at GEORGIA STATE 9½ Georgia Southern at MARSHALL 1 Old Dominion at MURRAY STATE 20 Austin Peay Middle Tennessee 4 at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL at IOWA 6 Michigan Drexel 7½ at WILLIAM & MARY Delaware 3½ at ELON at AKRON 12½ Northern Illinois at SOUTH FLORIDA 1 East Carolina at ROBERT MORRIS 15 IUPUI South Alabama 1 at COASTAL CAROLINA at CINCINNATI 2½ Wichita State at ARIZONA 26½ Oregon State at LOUISIANA TECH 9½ UTEP at SAM HOUSTON 2 Abilene Christian Louisiana 1½ at UL MONROE at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 2½ Oral Roberts UMKC 4½ at NORTH DAKOTA at UAB 13½ Rice at SAMFORD 2 VMI at SOUTHERN MISS 2 UTSA Denver 1½ at OMAHA at BELMONT 27½ Eastern Illinois at TEXAS STATE 5½ Arkansas State at UT ARLINGTON 10 Little Rock at WESTERN KENTUCKY 8 Charlotte at SOUTH DAKOTA 10½ St. Thomas at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 13½ Western Illinois at TENNESSEE TECH 4½ Southeast Missouri State at TENNESSEE STATE 5 SIU-Edwardsville Montana 6½ at IDAHO Colorado State 7 at NEW MEXICO at HOUSTON 13½ UCF Montana State 2½ at EASTERN WASHINGTON Northern Colorado 7½ at IDAHO STATE Oregon 3½ at ARIZONA STATE at WEBER STATE 15½ Sacramento State Colorado 1½ at CAL at UCSB 5½ CSU Fullerton at DEPAUL 3 Creighton Santa Clara 4½ at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (CA) at PORTLAND STATE 6½ Northern Arizona Long Beach State 6½ at CSU NORTHRIDGE at PORTLAND 2 San Diego at UC RIVERSIDE 6½ CSU Bakersfield Hawaii 2½ at UCSD at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 3 San Francisco at UCLA 9 Washington State at STANFORD 4½ Utah at USC 10 Washington Nevada 7½ at SAN JOSE STATE NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Miami 4 (OFF) at CHARLOTTE at BROOKLYN 3 (OFF) Washington Dallas 2½ (OFF) at NEW ORLEANS at MILWAUKEE 6 (223) Philadelphia at LA CLIPPERS 10 (OFF) Houston NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at TORONTO -137 Pittsburgh +114 Washington -182 at PHILADELPHIA +150 at N.Y RANGERS -205 Detroit +168 St. Louis -250 at MONTREAL +202 at BUFFALO -126 Ottawa +105 at N.Y ISLANDERS -120 Boston +100 at WINNIPEG -178 Seattle +146 at CHICAGO -152 Columbus +126 at EDMONTON -205 Anaheim +168 at SAN JOSE -120 Vancouver +100

