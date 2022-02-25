On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 7:21 pm
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston 10½ (215) at DETROIT
at ATLANTA 2 (OFF) Toronto
at MIAMI (224½) San Antonio
at CLEVELAND (OFF) Washington
Memphis 1 (236½) at CHICAGO
at MILWAUKEE (234½) Brooklyn
at DENVER (OFF) Sacramento
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Washington -188 at PHILADELPHIA +155
at FLORIDA -205 Edmonton +172
at PITTSBURGH -176 N.Y Rangers +146
at OTTAWA -138 Montreal +115
Tampa Bay -152 at NASHVILLE +126
at DETROIT OFF Toronto OFF
at CALGARY -130 Minnesota +108
Colorado -126 at LAS VEGAS +105
Boston -154 at SAN JOSE +128
at LOS ANGELES -113 N.Y Islanders -106

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

