|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|10½
|(215)
|at
|DETROIT
|at ATLANTA
|2
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|at MIAMI
|7½
|(224½)
|San
|Antonio
|at CLEVELAND
|6½
|(OFF)
|Washington
|Memphis
|1
|(236½)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at MILWAUKEE
|9½
|(234½)
|Brooklyn
|at DENVER
|8½
|(OFF)
|Sacramento
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Washington
|-188
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+155
|at FLORIDA
|-205
|Edmonton
|+172
|at PITTSBURGH
|-176
|N.Y
|Rangers
|+146
|at OTTAWA
|-138
|Montreal
|+115
|Tampa Bay
|-152
|at
|NASHVILLE
|+126
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at CALGARY
|-130
|Minnesota
|+108
|Colorado
|-126
|at
|LAS
|VEGAS
|+105
|Boston
|-154
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+128
|at LOS ANGELES
|-113
|N.Y
|Islanders
|-106
