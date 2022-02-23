Sports on TV

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Adv26
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, February 28
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Syracuse at North Carolina
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at Texas
ESPN2 — Kansas St. at Texas Tech
ESPNU — Jackson St. at Prairie View A&M
Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.
|10 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at Fresno St.
|11 p.m.
ESPN2 — UCLA at Washington
ESPNU — Washington St. at Oregon St.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa St.
|COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: First Round, Hilton Head Island, S.C. —
|Tuesday, March 1
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at Villanova
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Missouri at South Carolina
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan St. at Michigan
|9 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Cincinnati at Houston
|11 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Second Round, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Atlanta at Boston
|10 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at LA Lakers —
|Wednesday, March 2
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at St. John’s
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Xavier at St. John’s
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — UConn at Creighton
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Wyoming at UNLV
|COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Final Round, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
|GOLF
|9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, First Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore
|5 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, First Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Philadelphia
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Portland at Phoenix
|NHL HOCKEY
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — St. Louis at NY Rangers
|10 p.m.
TNT — Nashville at Seattle —
|Thursday, March 3
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — Penn St. at Illinois
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — Iowa at Michigan
|11 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon St. at Washington St.
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, First Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya
|10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
|9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore
|5 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Second Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Miami at Brooklyn
|10 p.m.
TNT — LA Lakers at LA Clippers
|NHL HOCKEY
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Vegas
|PARALYMPICS
|6:30 a.m. (Friday)
USA — The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games: Opening Ceremony, Beijing —
|Friday, March 4
|AUTO RACING
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|9 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Richmond at St. Bonaventure
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.
|10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.
|11 p.m.
FS1 — Utah St. at San Jose St.
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Michigan at Oklahoma
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Second Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya
|10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, First Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.
|11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore
|4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Third Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Chicago
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Phoenix
|PARALYMPICS
|6:30 a.m.
USA — The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games: Opening Ceremony, Beijing
|9 p.m.
USA — Para Biathlon (Men’s & Women’s 6km Sitting)
|10:10 p.m.
USA — Para Alpine Skiing (Men’s & Women’s Downhill)
|11:05 p.m.
USA — Women’s Para Biathlon (6km Standing)
|11:30 p.m.
USA — Men’s Para Alpine Skiing (Downhill) (Taped)
|12:05 a.m. (Saturday)
USA — Sled Hockey (U.S. vs. Canada)
|2 a.m. (Saturday)
USA — Para Alpine Skiing (Women’s & Men’s Downhill) (Taped) —
|Saturday, March 5
|AUTO RACING
|2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
CBS — Alabama at LSU
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FOX — TBA
|12:30 p.m.
USA — Davidson at Dayton
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — Miami at Syracuse
|2 p.m.
CBS — Kentucky at Florida
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
|2:30 p.m.
FOX — TBA
USA — Rhode Island at St. Joseph’s
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — East Carolina at Wichita St.
|4 p.m.
CBS — Oregon at Washington St.
ESPN — Texas at Kansas
ESPN2 — VCU at Saint Louis
|5 p.m.
FOX — TBA
|6 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Duke
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Baylor
|7 p.m.
FS1 — TBA
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Evansville, Ind.
|9 p.m.
FS1 — TBA
|9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Colorado at Utah
|10 p.m.
ESPN — Southern Cal at UCLA
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
|11 p.m.
FS1 — UNLV at New Mexico
|12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.
|FISHING
|8 a.m.
FOX — Bassmaster Series: 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk, Lake Hartwell, Greenville S.C.
|GOLF
|4:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Third Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya
|12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Second Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.
|11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore
|4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 272 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
|NHL HOCKEY
|3 p.m.
ABC — Chicago at Philadelphia
|PARALYMPICS
|8 p.m.
NBC — Primetime: Paralympics Coverage (Taped)
|9 p.m.
USA — Men’s Para Cross-Country Skiing (18km Sitting)
|10:30 p.m.
USA — Para Snowboarding (Snowboard Cross Qualifying) (Taped)
|11:05 p.m.
USA — Sled Hockey (U.S. vs. South Korea)
|2 a.m. (Sunday)
USA — Women’s Para Cross-Country Skiing (15km Standing) (Standing)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Leicester City
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: West Ham United at Liverpool
|7:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at Charlotte FC —
|Sunday, March 6
|AUTO RACING
|3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|BOWLING
|12 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Roth/Holman Doubles Championship
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
CBS — Houston at Memphis
ESPN2 — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
|12:30 p.m.
FOX — Michigan at Ohio St.
|2:10 p.m.
CBS — TBA
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|4:20 p.m.
CBS — Maryland at Michigan St.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greensboro, N.C.
|2 p.m.
ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Nashville, Tenn.
ESPN2 — Atlantic 10: TBD, Championship, Wilmington, Del.
|3 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis
ESPNU — Southern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
|6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Southern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.
|FISHING
|8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Series: 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk, Lake Hartwell, Greenville S.C.
|GOLF
|4:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya
|12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
|4:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Final Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
ABC — Brooklyn at Boston
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Phoenix at Milwaukee
|NHL HOCKEY
|4 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Minnesota
|PARALYMPICS
|12 p.m.
NBC — Daytime: Paralympics Coverage (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Watford
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City
|4 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Austin FC —
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.