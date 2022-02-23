Sports on TV

Adv26 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, February 28 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — Syracuse at North Carolina

9 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Texas

ESPN2 — Kansas St. at Texas Tech

ESPNU — Jackson St. at Prairie View A&M

10 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Fresno St.

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — UCLA at Washington

ESPNU — Washington St. at Oregon St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa St.

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: First Round, Hilton Head Island, S.C. —

Tuesday, March 1 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Villanova

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Missouri at South Carolina

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan St. at Michigan

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Houston

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Second Round, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Atlanta at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at LA Lakers —

Wednesday, March 2 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at St. John’s

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Xavier at St. John’s

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Creighton

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Wyoming at UNLV

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Final Round, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

GOLF 9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, First Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, First Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Portland at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at NY Rangers

10 p.m.

TNT — Nashville at Seattle —

Thursday, March 3 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — Penn St. at Illinois

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — Iowa at Michigan

11 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon St. at Washington St.

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, First Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Second Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Miami at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY 9 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Vegas

PARALYMPICS 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

USA — The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games: Opening Ceremony, Beijing —

Friday, March 4 AUTO RACING 4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Richmond at St. Bonaventure

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

11 p.m.

FS1 — Utah St. at San Jose St.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Michigan at Oklahoma

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Second Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, First Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Third Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Chicago

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Phoenix

PARALYMPICS 6:30 a.m.

USA — The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games: Opening Ceremony, Beijing

9 p.m.

USA — Para Biathlon (Men’s & Women’s 6km Sitting)

10:10 p.m.

USA — Para Alpine Skiing (Men’s & Women’s Downhill)

11:05 p.m.

USA — Women’s Para Biathlon (6km Standing)

11:30 p.m.

USA — Men’s Para Alpine Skiing (Downhill) (Taped)

12:05 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — Sled Hockey (U.S. vs. Canada)

2 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — Para Alpine Skiing (Women’s & Men’s Downhill) (Taped) —

Saturday, March 5 AUTO RACING 2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

CBS — Alabama at LSU

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FOX — TBA

12:30 p.m.

USA — Davidson at Dayton

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Miami at Syracuse

2 p.m.

CBS — Kentucky at Florida

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

2:30 p.m.

FOX — TBA

USA — Rhode Island at St. Joseph’s

3 p.m.

ESPNU — East Carolina at Wichita St.

4 p.m.

CBS — Oregon at Washington St.

ESPN — Texas at Kansas

ESPN2 — VCU at Saint Louis

5 p.m.

FOX — TBA

6 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Duke

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Baylor

7 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Evansville, Ind.

9 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Colorado at Utah

10 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Cal at UCLA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

FS1 — UNLV at New Mexico

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.

FISHING 8 a.m.

FOX — Bassmaster Series: 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk, Lake Hartwell, Greenville S.C.

GOLF 4:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Third Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Second Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 272 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

NHL HOCKEY 3 p.m.

ABC — Chicago at Philadelphia

PARALYMPICS 8 p.m.

NBC — Primetime: Paralympics Coverage (Taped)

9 p.m.

USA — Men’s Para Cross-Country Skiing (18km Sitting)

10:30 p.m.

USA — Para Snowboarding (Snowboard Cross Qualifying) (Taped)

11:05 p.m.

USA — Sled Hockey (U.S. vs. South Korea)

2 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — Women’s Para Cross-Country Skiing (15km Standing) (Standing)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Leicester City

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: West Ham United at Liverpool

7:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at Charlotte FC —

Sunday, March 6 AUTO RACING 3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

BOWLING 12 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Roth/Holman Doubles Championship

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

CBS — Houston at Memphis

ESPN2 — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Michigan at Ohio St.

2:10 p.m.

CBS — TBA

3 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

4:20 p.m.

CBS — Maryland at Michigan St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN2 — Atlantic 10: TBD, Championship, Wilmington, Del.

3 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

ESPNU — Southern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Series: 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk, Lake Hartwell, Greenville S.C.

GOLF 4:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Final Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

NBA BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

ABC — Brooklyn at Boston

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Milwaukee

NHL HOCKEY 4 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Minnesota

PARALYMPICS 12 p.m.

NBC — Daytime: Paralympics Coverage (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Watford

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Austin FC —

