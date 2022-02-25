On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports on TV

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 11:30 am
8 min read
      
Adv26
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, February 28
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPN — Syracuse at North Carolina

9 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Texas

ESPN2 — Kansas St. at Texas Tech

ESPNU — Jackson St. at Prairie View A&M

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.
10 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Fresno St.

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — UCLA at Washington

ESPNU — Washington St. at Oregon St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa St.

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: First Round, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

RUGBY (MEN’S)
3 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Cronulla-Sutherland —

Tuesday, March 1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Villanova

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

        Read more: Sports News

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Missouri at South Carolina

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan St. at Michigan

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Houston

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Second Round, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Atlanta at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at LA Lakers —

Wednesday, March 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at St. John’s

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Xavier at St. John’s

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Creighton

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Wyoming at UNLV

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Final Round, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

GOLF
9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, First Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, First Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Portland at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at NY Rangers

10 p.m.

TNT — Nashville at Seattle —

Thursday, March 3
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — Penn St. at Illinois

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — Iowa at Michigan

11 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon St. at Washington St.

GOLF
5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, First Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Second Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Miami at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY
9 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Vegas

PARALYMPICS
6:30 a.m. (Friday)

USA — The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games: Opening Ceremony, Beijing —

Friday, March 4
AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Richmond at St. Bonaventure

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

11 p.m.

FS1 — Utah St. at San Jose St.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Michigan at Oklahoma

GOLF
5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Second Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, First Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Third Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Chicago

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Phoenix

PARALYMPICS
6:30 a.m.

USA — The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games: Opening Ceremony, Beijing

9 p.m.

USA — Para Biathlon (Men’s & Women’s 6km Sitting)

10:10 p.m.

USA — Para Alpine Skiing (Men’s & Women’s Downhill)

11:05 p.m.

USA — Women’s Para Biathlon (6km Standing)

11:30 p.m.

USA — Men’s Para Alpine Skiing (Downhill) (Taped)

12:05 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — Sled Hockey (U.S. vs. Canada)

2 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — Para Alpine Skiing (Women’s & Men’s Downhill) (Taped) —

Saturday, March 5
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

CBS — Alabama at LSU

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FOX — TBA

12:30 p.m.

USA — Davidson at Dayton

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Miami at Syracuse

2 p.m.

CBS — Kentucky at Florida

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

2:30 p.m.

FOX — TBA

USA — Rhode Island at St. Joseph’s

3 p.m.

ESPNU — East Carolina at Wichita St.

4 p.m.

CBS — Oregon at Washington St.

ESPN — Texas at Kansas

ESPN2 — VCU at Saint Louis

5 p.m.

FOX — TBA

6 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Duke

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Baylor

7 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Evansville, Ind.

9 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Colorado at Utah

10 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Cal at UCLA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

FS1 — UNLV at New Mexico

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.

FISHING
8 a.m.

FOX — Bassmaster Series: 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk, Lake Hartwell, Greenville S.C.

GOLF
4:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Third Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Second Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 272 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.

ABC — Chicago at Philadelphia

PARALYMPICS
8 p.m.

NBC — Primetime: Paralympics Coverage (Taped)

9 p.m.

USA — Men’s Para Cross-Country Skiing (18km Sitting)

10:30 p.m.

USA — Para Snowboarding (Snowboard Cross Qualifying) (Taped)

11:05 p.m.

USA — Sled Hockey (U.S. vs. South Korea)

2 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — Women’s Para Cross-Country Skiing (15km Standing) (Standing)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Leicester City

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: West Ham United at Liverpool

7:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at Charlotte FC —

Sunday, March 6
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

BOWLING
12 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Roth/Holman Doubles Championship

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

CBS — Houston at Memphis

ESPN2 — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Michigan at Ohio St.

2:10 p.m.

CBS — TBA

3 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

4:20 p.m.

CBS — Maryland at Michigan St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN2 — Atlantic 10: TBD, Championship, Wilmington, Del.

3 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

ESPNU — Southern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

FISHING
8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Series: 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk, Lake Hartwell, Greenville S.C.

GOLF
4:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Final Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

ABC — Brooklyn at Boston

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Milwaukee

NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Minnesota

PARALYMPICS
12 p.m.

NBC — Daytime: Paralympics Coverage (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Watford

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Austin FC —

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!