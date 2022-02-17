Spray sparks No. 25 FGCU women past Kennesaw State 64-48

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Kendall Spray scored 15 points to lead No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast to a 64-48 victory over Kennesaw State on Thursday night.

Spray sank two of her three 3-pointers and scored eight as the Eagles grabbed an 18-9 lead after one quarter and never looked back.

A layup by Julia Rodriguez and a free throw by Alexis Poole pulled the Owls (9-15, 5-8) within 51-45 with 3:59 remaining in the game. Emma List answered with a 3-pointer and the Eagles closed the game on a 13-3 run to preserve the win.

Seneca Hackley finished with 14 points for FGCU (23-2, 12-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). List pitched in with 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. The Eagles bounced back after Stetson ended their 15-game win streak with a 58-55 victory last time out.

Spray has made 439 career 3-pointers, fifth best all-time in NCAA Division I play. Spray and Maryland’s Katie Benzan are chasing Idaho’s Taylor Pierce and Jess Kovatch of Saint Francis (Pa.) for second place. Pierce and Kovatch both finished with 472 over careers that spanned 2016-19. Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell (2015-18) is the record holder with 497.

Amani Johnson led Kennesaw State with 16 points on 7-of-20 shooting.

