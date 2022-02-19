Spurgin leads Southern Utah against Montana State after 22-point outing

Montana State Bobcats (20-6, 12-3 Big Sky) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (16-8, 10-4 Big Sky)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Utah -2.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays the Montana State Bobcats after Jason Spurgin scored 22 points in Southern Utah’s 100-95 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Thunderbirds have gone 10-2 at home. Southern Utah has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bobcats are 12-3 in Big Sky play. Montana State is fourth in the Big Sky with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Abdul Mohamed averaging 6.6.

The Thunderbirds and Bobcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Knight III is averaging 14.3 points, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Thunderbirds. Tevian Jones is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Tyler Patterson is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 8.3 points. Xavier Bishop is averaging 13.6 points and four assists over the past 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 75.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

