St. Bonaventure 68, Saint Louis 61

ST. BONAVENTURE (14-7)
Osunniyi 6-8 0-3 12, Adaway 5-14 4-4 15, Holmes 5-10 1-3 12, Lofton 7-12 2-2 16, Welch 4-9 0-0 9, Coulibaly 2-4 0-0 4, Adams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 7-12 68.
SAINT LOUIS (17-7)
Okoro 6-10 2-3 14, Collins 8-15 1-1 18, Jimerson 2-10 0-2 6, Nesbitt 0-4 0-0 0, Thatch 3-9 0-0 8, Hargrove 2-5 0-0 5, Linssen 3-3 4-6 10, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 7-12 61.
Halftime_St. Bonaventure 34-30. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 3-13 (Adaway 1-3, Holmes 1-3, Welch 1-5, Lofton 0-2), Saint Louis 6-21 (Thatch 2-3, Jimerson 2-9, Collins 1-2, Hargrove 1-4, Williams 0-1, Nesbitt 0-2). Fouled Out_Coulibaly, Thatch. Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 26 (Holmes 8), Saint Louis 33 (Nesbitt, Thatch 7). Assists_St. Bonaventure 11 (Lofton 8), Saint Louis 8 (Collins 6). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 13, Saint Louis 16.
