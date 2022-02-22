St. Bonaventure 73, Rhode Island 55

RHODE ISLAND (13-13)
Makhi.Mitchell 7-12 0-0 14, Makhe.Mitchell 5-8 3-6 13, El-Amin 0-4 0-0 0, Leggett 2-5 0-0 5, Sheppard 0-4 0-0 0, Martin 4-7 1-2 9, Walker 3-5 1-3 7, Carey 1-2 4-5 7, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 9-16 55.
ST. BONAVENTURE (18-7)
Osunniyi 4-8 5-5 14, Adaway 9-17 3-3 23, Holmes 5-12 0-0 11, Lofton 4-11 3-3 12, Welch 3-10 0-0 9, Coulibaly 2-2 0-0 4, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Durosinmi 0-0 0-0 0, Ndjock-Tadjore 0-0 0-0 0, Rossi 0-0 0-0 0, Saizonou 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 11-11 73.
Halftime_St. Bonaventure 35-27. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 2-15 (Carey 1-2, Leggett 1-3, Martin 0-1, Walker 0-1, Makhi.Mitchell 0-2, El-Amin 0-3, Sheppard 0-3), St. Bonaventure 8-21 (Welch 3-7, Adaway 2-5, Osunniyi 1-1, Holmes 1-4, Lofton 1-4). Rebounds_Rhode Island 27 (Makhi.Mitchell 9), St. Bonaventure 30 (Osunniyi, Welch 9). Assists_Rhode Island 9 (Makhe.Mitchell, El-Amin, Sheppard, Carey 2), St. Bonaventure 16 (Lofton 5). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 14, St. Bonaventure 12. A_3,833 (5,480).
