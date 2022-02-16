Trending:
St. Bonaventure 83, UMass 71

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 8:53 pm
UMASS (11-12)

Buttrick 3-7 0-0 9, Steadman 1-5 3-4 5, Fernandes 5-16 1-2 14, R.Kelly 5-8 0-0 14, Weeks 7-13 0-0 19, Garcia 2-2 0-0 5, Jones 2-3 1-1 5, C.Kelly 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 5-7 71.

ST. BONAVENTURE (16-7)

Osunniyi 7-9 0-1 14, Adaway 6-16 4-4 16, Holmes 5-12 2-2 13, Lofton 3-4 3-4 11, Welch 8-10 0-0 23, Coulibaly 2-5 2-2 6, Adams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 11-13 83.

Halftime_UMass 37-36. 3-Point Goals_UMass 16-33 (Weeks 5-9, R.Kelly 4-7, Buttrick 3-6, Fernandes 3-7, Garcia 1-1, Jones 0-1, C.Kelly 0-2), St. Bonaventure 10-20 (Welch 7-9, Lofton 2-3, Holmes 1-6, Adaway 0-2). Rebounds_UMass 28 (Buttrick 11), St. Bonaventure 25 (Welch 10). Assists_UMass 17 (Fernandes 12), St. Bonaventure 25 (Lofton 17). Total Fouls_UMass 14, St. Bonaventure 10.

