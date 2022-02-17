St. Francis (NY) 64, Mount St. Mary’s 55

ST. FRANCIS (NY) (9-17)
Emilien 4-8 2-2 10, Hemphill 2-4 0-0 6, Cubbage 4-10 0-3 9, Higgins 8-16 8-10 27, Wilcox 4-6 1-2 10, Haidara 1-1 0-1 2, Moreno 0-3 0-0 0, Quartlebaum 0-0 0-0 0, Stevanic 0-0 0-0 0, Folk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 11-18 64.
MOUNT ST. MARY’S (12-13)
Offurum 8-12 1-2 17, Opoku 5-8 2-3 12, Leffew 2-10 0-2 5, Reaves 0-4 0-0 0, Thomas 4-12 1-1 10, Gibson 2-5 1-2 5, Barton 0-2 0-0 0, Elliott 3-5 0-0 6, Cordilia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 5-10 55.
Halftime_29-29. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (NY) 7-14 (Higgins 3-5, Hemphill 2-3, Cubbage 1-1, Wilcox 1-3, Moreno 0-2), Mount St. Mary’s 2-13 (Thomas 1-3, Leffew 1-5, Barton 0-1, Gibson 0-1, Offurum 0-1, Reaves 0-2). Fouled Out_Leffew. Rebounds_St. Francis (NY) 26 (Cubbage, Higgins, Wilcox 5), Mount St. Mary’s 34 (Leffew 10). Assists_St. Francis (NY) 6 (Higgins 3), Mount St. Mary’s 11 (Thomas 4). Total Fouls_St. Francis (NY) 12, Mount St. Mary’s 16. A_1,792 (3,500).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.