St. Francis (NY) 81, Fairleigh Dickinson 64

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (2-16)

Hill 2-7 0-0 4, Square 2-5 2-2 7, Dunn 3-8 1-2 7, Lamaute 2-5 0-0 4, Rush 6-13 4-4 17, Munden 3-9 0-0 8, Jacks 4-6 0-0 8, Berry 1-1 0-0 3, Ford 1-2 0-2 2, Almonor 2-2 0-0 4, Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0, Wattara 0-0 0-2 0, Racine 0-0 0-0 0, Upshaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 7-12 64.

ST. FRANCIS (NY) (7-15)

Emilien 9-15 2-4 20, Hemphill 2-4 2-2 7, Cubbage 8-15 2-4 20, Higgins 4-7 3-4 11, Wilcox 2-9 2-2 7, Moreno 5-7 2-2 14, Haidara 0-1 0-0 0, Folk 0-0 0-0 0, Quartlebaum 0-1 0-0 0, Stevanic 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-60 13-18 81.

Halftime_St. Francis (NY) 41-36. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 5-18 (Munden 2-4, Berry 1-1, Square 1-2, Rush 1-4, Jacks 0-1, Dunn 0-2, Hill 0-2, Lamaute 0-2), St. Francis (NY) 6-15 (Cubbage 2-2, Moreno 2-3, Hemphill 1-2, Wilcox 1-6, Haidara 0-1, Higgins 0-1). Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 24 (Hill 6), St. Francis (NY) 33 (Cubbage 11). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 12 (Jacks 4), St. Francis (NY) 12 (Cubbage, Higgins 3). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 16, St. Francis (NY) 11. A_346 (1,200).

