St. Francis (Pa.) 79, CCSU 63

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (9-19)
Cohen 6-13 7-10 19, Flagg 6-8 2-4 14, Harrison 2-5 0-1 4, McCabe 5-10 0-0 13, Land 7-11 0-0 20, Ruggery 1-3 2-2 5, Hargis 1-5 0-0 2, Coleman 1-1 0-0 2, Labriola 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 11-17 79.
CCSU (7-22)
Brown 1-4 2-2 4, Krishnan 1-6 0-0 2, Mitchell 4-13 5-5 15, Scantlebury 10-18 7-9 30, Snoddy 2-5 0-0 4, McLaughlin 1-2 1-3 4, Dehnavi 1-1 0-0 2, Ayangma 0-3 0-0 0, Sweatman 1-3 0-0 2, Ostrowsky 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 15-19 63.
Halftime_St. Francis (Pa.) 37-31. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 10-21 (Land 6-8, McCabe 3-8, Ruggery 1-3, Hargis 0-1, Harrison 0-1), CCSU 6-22 (Scantlebury 3-6, Mitchell 2-7, McLaughlin 1-1, Ayangma 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ostrowsky 0-1, Krishnan 0-5). Fouled Out_McCabe. Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 39 (Flagg 12), CCSU 27 (Snoddy 6). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 18 (Flagg 5), CCSU 9 (Scantlebury 4). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 14, CCSU 15. A_976 (2,654).
