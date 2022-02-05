St. John’s 75, Butler 72

ST. JOHN’S (13-9)

Soriano 6-6 0-0 12, Wheeler 4-6 5-5 13, Alexander 5-11 2-2 12, Mathis 1-5 1-2 3, Champagnie 6-17 9-10 21, Addae-Wusu 2-4 1-2 7, Nyiwe 1-1 0-0 2, Coburn 1-3 2-2 4, Stanley 0-0 1-2 1, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 21-25 75.

BUTLER (11-12)

Golden 1-4 0-0 3, Nze 7-11 0-0 14, Harris 3-10 0-0 6, Hodges 9-14 0-1 22, Thompson 3-6 2-2 9, Lukosius 1-5 2-2 5, Bolden 3-4 0-0 7, Taylor 2-2 0-0 6, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 4-5 72.

Halftime_41-41. 3-Point Goals_St. John’s 2-16 (Addae-Wusu 2-4, Coburn 0-1, Smith 0-1, Alexander 0-2, Mathis 0-2, Wheeler 0-2, Champagnie 0-4), Butler 10-28 (Hodges 4-7, Taylor 2-2, Bolden 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Golden 1-4, Lukosius 1-4, Nze 0-3, Harris 0-4). Rebounds_St. John’s 25 (Champagnie 8), Butler 25 (Hodges 7). Assists_St. John’s 15 (Alexander 5), Butler 15 (Thompson 7). Total Fouls_St. John’s 10, Butler 19. A_7,363 (9,100).

